Robin Hack News: Plays 14 minutes in return

Hack generated two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Wolfsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Hack made his long awaited return to competitive action after the knee injury that wiped out most of his season and played 14 minutes. He had opened the season brilliantly with a brace in the cup and looked set for a bigger role in the team before the injury struck in the third league game, with multiple setbacks in recovery prolonging his absence further.