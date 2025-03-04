Robin Hack News: Propels visitors to win

Hack scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus FC Heidenheim.

Hack was sensational for Monchengladbach as they handily defeated Heidenheim 3-0 on Saturday. In 78 minutes played, the left winger scored two goals from four shot attempts (three on target, one blocked), including one from outside of the box, made two passes into the final third, and completed two of his four long balls. Hack now has three goal contributions in his last three Bundesliga starts, and will aim to maintain his form when Monchengladbach hosts Mainz this Friday.