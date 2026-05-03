Robin Hranac News: Back from ban
Hranac is no longer suspended and is an option for his club again.
Hranac was served his ban after a match out, set to play in the final two games of the season. The defender is likely to earn back a starting role immediately as the club closes the season, recording 26 starts in 28 appearances this season while recording six clean sheets.
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