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Robin Hranac News: Back from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hranac is no longer suspended and is an option for his club again.

Hranac was served his ban after a match out, set to play in the final two games of the season. The defender is likely to earn back a starting role immediately as the club closes the season, recording 26 starts in 28 appearances this season while recording six clean sheets.

Robin Hranac
1899 Hoffenheim
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