Robin Hranac News: Fit after illness

Hranac (illness) is fit and an option for Saturday's match against Freiburg, according to manager Christian Ilzer.

Hranac is back with his team this week after an illness was an issue last week, which forced him to miss out. This will mean the return of a regular defender, starting in the two games ahead of his injury. He should immediately return to his starting role now that he is fit, likely to serve alongside Ozan Kabak.