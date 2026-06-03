Robin Hranac News: Likely starter for national team

Hranac will be part of Czechia's 26-man squad at the 2026 World Cup and may see considerable action as part of a three-man defense.

Hranac is expected to play a key role in Czechia's back line after establishing himself as a regular contributor for the national team over the past two years. The defender offers a solid blend of physicality and composure on the ball, making him a natural fit in a three-man defense alongside Ladislav Krejci and Stepan Chaloupek. While Hranac is unlikely to contribute heavily in attack, his willingness to challenge aerial balls and rack up clearances gives him a respectable fantasy floor. He projects to log significant minutes throughout the tournament and could benefit from the leadership around him. He made four appearances (three starts) in the European qualifiers, scoring one goal while averaging 4.5 clearances, 4.0 balls recovered and 0.8 tackles per game in that period.