Robin Hranac headshot

Robin Hranac News: Nets first Bundesliga goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Hranac scored a goal with his lone shot while making two interceptions and six clearances during Friday's 2-2 draw with Augsburg.

Hranac found the back of the net in the 35th minute while leading Hoffenheim with his two interceptions. The goal was the first in the defender's Bundesliga career as he's combined for two shots, a chance created and nine clearances over his last three appearances.

Robin Hranac
1899 Hoffenheim
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