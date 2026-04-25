Robin Hranac News: Suspended next week
Hranac was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Saturday's 2-1 win over Hamburg.
Hranac was shown a yellow card after just eight minutes, his fifth of the season, and will miss next week's clash with Stuttgart. Bernardo, who returned from injury during Saturday's match, is a candidate to replace Hranac in next week's starting XI.
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