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Robin Hranac News: Suspended next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 12:03pm

Hranac was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Saturday's 2-1 win over Hamburg.

Hranac was shown a yellow card after just eight minutes, his fifth of the season, and will miss next week's clash with Stuttgart. Bernardo, who returned from injury during Saturday's match, is a candidate to replace Hranac in next week's starting XI.

Robin Hranac
1899 Hoffenheim
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