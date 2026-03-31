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Robin Jansson Injury: Completes full training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Jansson (foot) is back in training and trending towards being an option Saturday against LAFC, according to Alonso El Inca of Area Sports Network.

Jansson was training with a ball a few weeks ago and has finally made more progress towards a return, as he is fully training with his teammates. This is major news for the defender, as his return is now likely within the next one to two games. He was a regualr starter last season and will eye a return to that role, as he still has yet to debut this season due to his injury.

Robin Jansson
Orlando City SC
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