Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robin Jansson headshot

Robin Jansson Injury: Late call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Jansson (groin) picked up a last-minute injury before the season opener against Philadelphia and has been training individually in recent days. He will be a late decision for Saturday's match against Toronto, coach Oscar Pareja said in a press conference. "He developed inflammation in his adductors, and we chose to be cautious since the season is just beginning and we didn't want to risk aggravating the injury. We managed his workload in training this week and will make a decision tomorrow."

Jansson has been training individually after suffering a groin injury before the season opener. He will be a late decision for Saturday's match against Toronto, with a final call expected Friday. If unavailable, David Brakalo will likely step in again.

Robin Jansson
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now