Robin Jansson Injury: Late call for Saturday

Jansson (groin) picked up a last-minute injury before the season opener against Philadelphia and has been training individually in recent days. He will be a late decision for Saturday's match against Toronto, coach Oscar Pareja said in a press conference. "He developed inflammation in his adductors, and we chose to be cautious since the season is just beginning and we didn't want to risk aggravating the injury. We managed his workload in training this week and will make a decision tomorrow."

