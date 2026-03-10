Robin Jansson Injury: Working with ball
Jansson (foot) was involved in training with a ball Tuesday, according to Alonso El Inca of Area Sports Net.
Jansson is seeing some early recovery from foot surgery, with the defender working with the ball around a month after the operation. That said, he still likely remains another month away from any type of return to the field, still needing to further recover.
