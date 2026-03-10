Robin Jansson headshot

Robin Jansson Injury: Working with ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Jansson (foot) was involved in training with a ball Tuesday, according to Alonso El Inca of Area Sports Net.

Jansson is seeing some early recovery from foot surgery, with the defender working with the ball around a month after the operation. That said, he still likely remains another month away from any type of return to the field, still needing to further recover.

Robin Jansson
Orlando City SC
