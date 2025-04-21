Robin Jansson News: Defensive standout in draw

Jansson registered five clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against CF Montreal.

Jansson commanded the center of the Orland formation Saturday, leading the team's defensive effort with five clearances as they earned a 0-0 draw versus Montreal. The central defender has started in each fixture across Orlando's current three-match clean sheet streak. Over that span, Jansson has made two tackles (one won), four interceptions, 15 clearances and two blocks.