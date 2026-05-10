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Robin Jansson News: Makes 10 clearances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Jansson registered one tackle (zero won) and 10 clearances in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Montreal.

Jansson was playing well until he committed a penalty kick that allowed the opponents to take the lead in the final minutes of the match. He did post a double-digit clearance tally for the first time in six MLS appearances this season. With his squad showing defensive weakness lately, the captain might remain unreliable for clean sheets in upcoming weeks, meaning his value will largely depend on his ability to keep disrupting opposition attacks.

Robin Jansson
Orlando City SC
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