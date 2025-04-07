Robin Jansson News: Seven clearances against Phily

Jansson had two tackles (one won), seven clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Jansson had a solid game in defense against Philadelphia, being one of the most active defensive threats for Orlando. He registered seven clearances, one interception, and a season-high two tackles to help his team secure one point and their first clean sheet of the MLS season. He will aim to contribute again on Saturday against New York Red Bulls.