Robin Jansson News: Starting Sunday
Jansson (foot) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup versus Columbus Crew.
Jansson has returned to the initial lineup right away after overcoming the injury that sidelined him in the first six games of the 2026 season. He'll feature in central defense alongside Iago Teodoro, pushing David Brekalo to the left flank and Nolan Miller out of the squad. The captain's experience should help a struggling Orlando side, but most of his value will come from defensive stats with the team still unreliable for clean sheets.
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