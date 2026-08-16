Robin Koch Injury: Diagnosed with mild concussion

Koch was diagnosed with a mild concussion following a collision in Saturday's 7-0 loss to Brentford, the club announced.

Koch stayed behind in London for further medical examinations rather than traveling back with the rest of the squad, with tests ruling out any structural injury to his cervical spine. He'll follow a recovery protocol over the coming days to gradually build back up to full training load, and an extended absence is not expected as a result. The captain is an important part of Frankfurt's defense, and Arthur Theate, Nnamdi Collins or Otavio could step in to cover his role if he's unable to play. Koch is expected to continue his recovery process as the club's preseason wraps up.