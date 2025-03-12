Robin Koch Injury: Green light for Thursday

Koch (illness) is an option for Thursday's UEL match against Ajax, according to manager Dino Toppmoller. "It's looking very good with Robin, he's given the green light."

Koch has cleared his illness after missing the club's past two outings, with the defender set to be an option Thursday. This is good news for the club, as he is regular starter, starting in all 28 o his appearances the season. That said, he should see the start in his return.