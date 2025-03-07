Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robin Koch headshot

Robin Koch Injury: Late call for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Koch (illness) has recovered from his concussion but will be a late call for Sunday's match against Union Berlin due to an infection, coach Dino Toppmoller said in the press conference. "Robin has recovered from a mild concussion but now has a slight infection. We'll have to see how he is tomorrow and wait and see if he's fit enough for Sunday."

Koch has recovered from the concussion that sidelined him Thursday against Ajax but remains doubtful for Sunday due to an infection he picked up recently. If he is unavailable, Nnamdi Collins will likely replace him in defense.

Robin Koch
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now