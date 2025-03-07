Robin Koch Injury: Late call for Sunday

Koch (illness) has recovered from his concussion but will be a late call for Sunday's match against Union Berlin due to an infection, coach Dino Toppmoller said in the press conference. "Robin has recovered from a mild concussion but now has a slight infection. We'll have to see how he is tomorrow and wait and see if he's fit enough for Sunday."

