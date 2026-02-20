Robin Koch Injury: Out with illness
Koch is out for Saturday's match against Bayern Munich due to an illness, according to manager Alber Riera. " Robin has an elevated temperature and is not there."
Koch will not be with his club this week after an illness to end the week, cutting his chances of seeing the field. He has yet to miss a start all season, so this is a major loss for the club, losing a regular defender. This leaves the club with minimal defenders left, likely forcing a formation change or a midfielder to start in the defense.
