Robin Koch Injury: Participates in training

Koch returned to training after recovering from the illness that kept him out of the last match against Bayern Munich and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Freiburg. The German defender is a locked-in starter in central defense, having started all 30 matches he has featured in this season, and his return could help solidify the back line.