Robin Koch Injury: Set to be available for cup opener

Koch (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Friday's German Cup match against SC St. Tonnis after taking full part in team training Wednesday, according to coach Adi Hutter. "We're assuming he'll be fit to play on Friday."

Koch took a blow to his neck area in the recent preseason friendly against Brentford and subsequently complained of pain and dizziness, with examinations ruling out any structural damage but confirming a mild concussion. He was then gradually reintegrated into training, a process coach Adi Hutter said has now progressed well, with the coach adding he expects his captain to feature Friday. Koch is expected to retain his place in central defense for Frankfurt's cup opener now that he's cleared this final hurdle.