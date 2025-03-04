Robin Koch Injury: Suffers concussion

Koch is set to miss at least one match due to a concussion, according to his club.

Koch will be sidelined following the club's last match, as after some testing it has been revealed he suffered a concussion. This will leave him out for at least one match, missing Thursday against Ajax. He will hope this is only so he can face Union Berlin on Sunday, as he is a regular starter when fit, with Tuta or Nnamdi Collins as possible replacements.