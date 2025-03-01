Robin Koch Injury: Suffers injury

Koch was forced off the field in the 71st minute of Saturday's 4-1 loss to Leverkusen due to an apparent injury.

Koch was forced off in the second half Saturday, trying to give his injury another go after going down for a first time and coming off just minutes later after it was deemed too much to continue. He will hope for only minor issues, as he just returned from injury and is a regular starter when fit. Nnamdi Collins is a likely replacement if he misses more time.