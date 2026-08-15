Robin Koch Injury: Suffers injury in friendly

Koch was forced off in the 42nd minute of Saturday's friendly against Brentford FC after picking up a knock, the club announced.

Koch left Saturday's friendly against Brentford FC in the 42nd minute after sitting down on the pitch and receiving treatment before being replaced by Jeremiaha Maluze, with no details yet provided on the nature or severity of the injury. He should be monitored closely as Eintracht Frankfurt determine the extent of the issue and his ability to return to training, with further assessment needed before his availability for upcoming matches can be established. The center back is an important part of Eintracht Frankfurt's defense and could leave Arthur Theate, Nnamdi Collins or Otavio as options to cover his role if he is unable to return.