Robin Koch

Robin Koch Injury: Trains individually Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Koch was spotted in training Wednesday, doing individual work for the first time since his shoulder surgery two weeks ago, the club announced.

Koch suffered a shoulder injury against Wolfsburg that required surgery and sidelined him for the last two games. He underwent the procedure successfully two weeks ago and trained individually Wednesday for the first time. He could return next month if his rehabilitation progresses well.

Robin Koch
Eintracht Frankfurt
