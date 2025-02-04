Robin Koch Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Koch is out for the time being due to shoulder surgery, according to his club.

Koch has gone under the knife the week, with the defender receiving surgery on an injured shoulder. This will be a brutal loss for the club, as he is their regular starter in the center of the defense. He will return this season but will likely miss around one to three months out due to the injury. This will force a change, with Nnamdi Collins and Aurele Amenda as likely replacements.