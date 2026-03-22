Robin Koch headshot

Robin Koch News: Ends ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Koch has ended his suspension and is an option moving forward.

Koch was shown a red card in his last match, but is back from his ban, with the defender serving his one-game ban. He has started in all 25 appearances this season and should continue in that role as they resume play after the international break.

Robin Koch
Eintracht Frankfurt
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