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Robin Koch News: Shown red Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Koch provided one assist before being sent off in the 73rd minute of Saturday's match against Heidenheim and will be suspended for the upcoming clash against Mainz.

Koch provided an assist for Arnaud Kalimuendo but received two yellow cards, resulting in a red card, during Saturday's match against Heidenheim and will miss the next game against Mainz. The German has started all 25 Bundesliga matches he has played this season, recording 28 tackles, 35 interceptions and 161 clearances, so his absence could be felt. Elias Baum and Ellyes Skhiri are the main candidates to start in his place during his suspension.

Robin Koch
Eintracht Frankfurt
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