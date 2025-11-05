Le Normand was forced off in the 26th minute of Tuesday's victory against Union SG in the Champions League due to indirect trauma to his knee following a challenge with an opponent. The center-back will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss some time to recover. If that happens, it would be a big blow for the Colchoneros since he is an undisputed starter in the backline, with Clement Lenglet a possible replacement after remaining an unused substitute in the last four games.