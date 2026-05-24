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Robin Le Normand News: Clears suspension, season over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 5:53pm

Le Normand has served his card accumulation ban in the season finale against Villarreal.

Le Normand will be an option again for the 2026/27 La Liga opener after finishing the last campaign with three goals, one assist, 51 tackles, 31 interceptions and 148 clearances across 42 appearances (26 starts) between league and UCL competitions. He was one of the preferred options in a center-back rotation with Marc Pubill, David Hancko and Clement Lenglet throughout the past year.

Robin Le Normand
Atlético Madrid
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