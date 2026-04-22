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Robin Le Normand News: Logs assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Le Normand assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Elche.

Le Normand was able to get an assist despite having no crosses as Atletico played in more of a shell for most of the match. The defender should have a chance to be involved in the offense against Athletic, a side which has conceded 45 times while scoring only 34 goals in La Liga this season.

Robin Le Normand
Atlético Madrid
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