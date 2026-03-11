Robin Le Normand News: Scores in Tuesday's win

Le Normand scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Le Normand found the back of the net in the 22nd minute Tuesday, a goal which barely crossed the line and gave his side a shocking 4-0 lead early. It was the only shot he took in the match, and it marked his second goal in the UCL this season. He also won one tackle and made four clearances as he completed the full 90 minutes for the first time in the UCL since Oct. 21.