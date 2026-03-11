Robin Le Normand headshot

Robin Le Normand News: Scores in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Le Normand scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Le Normand found the back of the net in the 22nd minute Tuesday, a goal which barely crossed the line and gave his side a shocking 4-0 lead early. It was the only shot he took in the match, and it marked his second goal in the UCL this season. He also won one tackle and made four clearances as he completed the full 90 minutes for the first time in the UCL since Oct. 21.

Robin Le Normand
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Le Normand See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Le Normand See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
230 days ago