Robin Le Normand News: Two shots from defense
Le Normand generated two shots (one on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Barcelona.
Le Normand would play the full 90 in the defense Tuesday and wouldn't see his greatest match, as he would record three interceptions and five clearances, although a part of a defense allowing two goals. He would record two shots from the defense as well, a rare stat for the defender. He has started to see more starting time as of late, with five starts in their past six games.
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