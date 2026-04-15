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Robin Le Normand News: Two shots from defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Le Normand generated two shots (one on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Barcelona.

Le Normand would play the full 90 in the defense Tuesday and wouldn't see his greatest match, as he would record three interceptions and five clearances, although a part of a defense allowing two goals. He would record two shots from the defense as well, a rare stat for the defender. He has started to see more starting time as of late, with five starts in their past six games.

Robin Le Normand
Atlético Madrid
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