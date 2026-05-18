Robin Le Normand News: Will miss season finale

Le Normand will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga and will therefore miss Sunday's season finale against Villarreal.

Le Normand picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's season finale against Villarreal. The center-back has been a regular start in central defense for the Colchoneros this season, therefore his absence will give Marc Pubill a greater role for that clash. Le Normand ends the season with three goals, one assist, 51 tackles, 31 interceptions and 148 clearances across 42 appearances (26 starts) in all competitions.