Robin Lod Injury: Comes off injured

Lod (face) was injured and subbed out in the 59th minute of Saturday's 3-2 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Lod took a foot to the face and was forced off in the 59th minute with a bloody face. He's started six of the last seven games for Chicago, creating 10 chances with 14 tackles in that span. The midfielder will be day to day heading to the clash with RBNY on Saturday, pending on his facial injury.