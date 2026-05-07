Robin Lod Injury: Not in training Thursday

Lod (face) wasn't spotted in training Thursday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Lod exited the previous match against Cincinnati in the second half after taking a foot to the face, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to play over the weekend. The fact that he wasn't training Thursday suggests his chances of playing are slim to none, and if that's the case, Maren Haile-Selassie could take his place in the lineup.