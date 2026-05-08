Robin Lod Injury: Set for absence

Lod (face) won't play Saturday against New York Red Bulls, as coach Gregg Berhalter mentioned "Robin's out. He has a couple of facial fractures, a couple of stitches, some eye damage. He's gonna be out".

Lod hasn't trained since leaving the May 3 matchup versus Cincinnati due to the issue, and it's unclear when he'll be available again. Chicago will be without him for the first time this year, and they could turn to an attacking midfield line made up of Maren Haile-Selassie, Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel in upcoming contests. The Finland international, who has scored one goal over 10 MLS matches played in 2026, might have limited opportunities to produce before the World Cup break as he continues to deal with his face injuries.