Robin Lod headshot

Robin Lod Injury: Set for absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Lod (face) won't play Saturday against New York Red Bulls, as coach Gregg Berhalter mentioned "Robin's out. He has a couple of facial fractures, a couple of stitches, some eye damage. He's gonna be out".

Lod hasn't trained since leaving the May 3 matchup versus Cincinnati due to the issue, and it's unclear when he'll be available again. Chicago will be without him for the first time this year, and they could turn to an attacking midfield line made up of Maren Haile-Selassie, Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel in upcoming contests. The Finland international, who has scored one goal over 10 MLS matches played in 2026, might have limited opportunities to produce before the World Cup break as he continues to deal with his face injuries.

Robin Lod
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Lod See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Lod See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 17, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 6, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 30, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 16, 2024