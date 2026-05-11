Robin Lod Injury: Training with mask
Lod (face) is back in training, wearing a mask, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.
Lod missed out last week after he suffered a facial fracture that required some stiches but is already in training again, as the attacker wore a mask to participate. This does put a return on the horizon for him, although he will have to get comfortable wearing the mask. He has started in seven of his 10 appearances this season while bagging a goal, but his play could be hindered due to the mask, something that has affected players in the past.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Lod See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Lod See More