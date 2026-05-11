Robin Lod Injury: Training with mask

Lod (face) is back in training, wearing a mask, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Lod missed out last week after he suffered a facial fracture that required some stiches but is already in training again, as the attacker wore a mask to participate. This does put a return on the horizon for him, although he will have to get comfortable wearing the mask. He has started in seven of his 10 appearances this season while bagging a goal, but his play could be hindered due to the mask, something that has affected players in the past.