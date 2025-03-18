Robin Lod Injury: Will represent Finland

Lod has been called up by Finland for the matches against Malta and Lithuania for the WC qualifications on March 21 and March 24, respectively.

Lod has started three of the four league games this season for Minnesota creating six chances in that span but will miss Saturday's match against LA Galaxy due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Salt Lake on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Sang-Bin Jeong likely starting in his place for that game.