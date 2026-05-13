Robin Lod headshot

Robin Lod News: Back in starting XI midweek

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Lod (face) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's visit to D.C. United.

Lod is ready to play following a one-game absence, and he'll replace Maren Haile-Selassie in an attacking midfield slot in the initial lineup. The 33-year-old is still looking to end an eight-game unproductive streak in terms of goals or assists in league play, but he could be a decent threat for a Chicago side that scored multiple goals in three of its last four MLS matches.

Robin Lod
Chicago Fire
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