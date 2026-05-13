Robin Lod News: Back in starting XI midweek
Lod (face) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's visit to D.C. United.
Lod is ready to play following a one-game absence, and he'll replace Maren Haile-Selassie in an attacking midfield slot in the initial lineup. The 33-year-old is still looking to end an eight-game unproductive streak in terms of goals or assists in league play, but he could be a decent threat for a Chicago side that scored multiple goals in three of its last four MLS matches.
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