Robin Lod News: Back in starting XI midweek

Lod (face) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's visit to D.C. United.

Lod is ready to play following a one-game absence, and he'll replace Maren Haile-Selassie in an attacking midfield slot in the initial lineup. The 33-year-old is still looking to end an eight-game unproductive streak in terms of goals or assists in league play, but he could be a decent threat for a Chicago side that scored multiple goals in three of its last four MLS matches.