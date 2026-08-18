Robin Lod News: Bags opening goal

Lod scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Lod would open up the scoring for Chicago on Sunday, not wasting much time as he found the back of the net in the ninth minute. This is his second straight game with a goal contribution, as he earned an assist in his last outing. He now has four goals and one assist in 17 appearances (13 starts) this season.