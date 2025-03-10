Robin Lod News: Four crosses in victory

Lod generated one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

Lod led the Minnesota attack Saturday with four crosses (zero accurate) as they eased past San Jose in a 1-0 victory. The midfielder played a box-to-box role, making three tackles (two won), two clearances and one block to aid the team's clean sheet pursuit. Lod has created three chances over his three appearances (two starts) to begin the season.