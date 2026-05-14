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Robin Lod News: Nets equalizer on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Lod scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against D.C. United.

Lod headed in the equalizer, assisted by Philip Zinckernagel's brilliant cross in the 62nd minute. Lod recorded six passes and also made a tackle. This was his first goal since March, and he has only scored twice this campaign.

Robin Lod
Chicago Fire
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