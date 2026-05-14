Robin Lod News: Nets equalizer on Wednesday
Lod scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against D.C. United.
Lod headed in the equalizer, assisted by Philip Zinckernagel's brilliant cross in the 62nd minute. Lod recorded six passes and also made a tackle. This was his first goal since March, and he has only scored twice this campaign.
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