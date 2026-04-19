Robin Lod News: Neutralized in Cincinnati match

Lod had one tackle (one won), two clearances and one interception in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Lod featured as more of a distributor while the fit-again Hugo Cuypers was the focal point inside the box this time. The experienced midfielder has generated three scoring chances in each of his last two outings, but he remains without a goal or assist in six games played since March. Other than that, he's averaging 1.5 chances created and 1.3 tackles per match throughout the campaign.