Robin Lod headshot

Robin Lod News: Scores first goal with Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Lod scored a goal off his lone shot after coming off the bench during Saturday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

Lod was brought during second half's stoppage time as part of a substitution that was supposed to kill some seconds as his team already led by two but he still found time to make an impact as he appeared unmarked at the far post to slot into the empty net a rebound off the crossbar. This was the first goal for the attacker with his new club and he'll hope this helps him to get more playing time during upcoming matches.

Robin Lod
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Lod See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Lod See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 17, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 6, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 30, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 16, 2024