Robin Lod News: Scores first goal with Chicago

Lod scored a goal off his lone shot after coming off the bench during Saturday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

Lod was brought during second half's stoppage time as part of a substitution that was supposed to kill some seconds as his team already led by two but he still found time to make an impact as he appeared unmarked at the far post to slot into the empty net a rebound off the crossbar. This was the first goal for the attacker with his new club and he'll hope this helps him to get more playing time during upcoming matches.