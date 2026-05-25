Robin Lod News: Scores opener Saturday

Lod scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Toronto FC.

Lod opened up the scoring Saturday, a strike in the 22nd minute assisted by Maren Haile-Selassie. It marked his third goal of the season, two of which have come in the last three matches. He also tied a season high with three chances created, a productive match for the attacker. He will now be away from MLS play for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.