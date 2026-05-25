Robin Lod News: Scores opener Saturday
Lod scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Toronto FC.
Lod opened up the scoring Saturday, a strike in the 22nd minute assisted by Maren Haile-Selassie. It marked his third goal of the season, two of which have come in the last three matches. He also tied a season high with three chances created, a productive match for the attacker. He will now be away from MLS play for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Lod See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Lod See More