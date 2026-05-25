Robin Lod headshot

Robin Lod News: Scores opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Lod scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Toronto FC.

Lod opened up the scoring Saturday, a strike in the 22nd minute assisted by Maren Haile-Selassie. It marked his third goal of the season, two of which have come in the last three matches. He also tied a season high with three chances created, a productive match for the attacker. He will now be away from MLS play for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.

Robin Lod
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Lod See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Lod See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 17, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 6, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 30, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 16, 2024