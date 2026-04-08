Robin Risser News: Allows three goals in loss

Risser registered four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Lille.

Risser's difficult run of form continued as he conceded three goals in another defeat. He has now let in three or more in three of his last 10 appearances, having never done so in any game prior to this period. Notably, he registered four or more saves in four of those matches. A postponement next week means he will not feature again until April 17, when his side take on Toulouse.