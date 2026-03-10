Robin Risser News: Clean sheet without save

Risser registered no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Metz.

Risser did not record a save to secure the clean sheet against Metz on Sunday, marking the third time this season he has kept a clean sheet without making a stop. The goalkeeper is enjoying an excellent season that could put him in contention for a call up to the French national team, recording 64 saves, conceding 21 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets in 25 appearances this season. He will look to carry that momentum into Saturday's clash against Lorient.