Risser conceded twice inside the opening 13 minutes as Marseille struck early through Amine Gouiri and newcomer Ethan Nwaneri. He was lobbed on the 3rd minute opener and then beaten by a curled finish from distance 10 minutes later. He conceded again when Amine Gouiri finished Timothy Weah's first-time cross in the 75th minute as Marseille pulled clear. The French Espoir made two saves during the game and ended a three-game streak of clean sheets in Ligue 1. Risser will look to rebound in Friday's clash against Le Havre.