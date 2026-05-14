Robin Risser News: Concedes twice

Risser recorded one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Risser made one save in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to PSG in a match that handed the title directly to their opponents, first beaten in the first half by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's clinical one-on-one finish after Malang Sarr's misplaced pass gifted possession to Ousmane Dembele, and then again in stoppage time when Ibrahim Mbaye's powerful effort struck the crossbar and went in. Risser has made 78 saves, conceded 35 goals and kept 11 clean sheets across 33 Ligue 1 appearances this season, earning the league's Goalkeeper of the Year award. He will look to bounce back in the next match against Lyon on Sunday.