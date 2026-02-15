Robin Risser News: Logs six-save clean sheet
Risser recorded six saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Paris FC.
Risser updated his season-high in saves while also logging his fifth clean sheet across Lens' last seven games. During the seven-game span, he logged 16 saves and conceded four goals for an 80.0 save percentage. Risser will look to continue the positive momentum next Saturday against Monaco.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now